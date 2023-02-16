While he may not be a household name quite yet, big man Domantas Sabonis is one of the most talented players to wear a Sacramento Kings uniform.

Acquired last February in a deal with the Indiana Pacers that saw the Kings send away talented guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, Sabonis has a dynamic skillset at 6-foot-11, 240 pounds. He’s their best big man since the temperamental DeMarcus Cousins was the face of the franchise and crucial component of the team’s current success.

However, with Sabonis’ contract expiring after the 2023-24 season, he could easily see himself on the trade block next season.

The 26-year-old understands the reality of the NBA, telling The Athletic’s Sam Amick that “the player can say [he wants to stay] all he wants, but sometimes it’s not you in the person’s hands, you know?”

“I’ve had the same mindset coming in,” Sabonis says. “I’m a professional and I’m gonna do my job no matter what team I’m on. Obviously, I love it here. Everyone knows that. But like we just saw at the trade deadline with the Phoenix trade, guys who you think are going to be there for a long time get traded.”

Sabonis is right, of course. Players profess a desire to stay with a team for their entire career and their loyalty is rewarded with a one-way ticket out of town.

For now though, Sabonis is pleased with the Kings standing firm at third in the Western Conference standings “…and hopefully [they] keep getting better. That’s the goal for now, and whatever happens later will be at that moment in the present there.”