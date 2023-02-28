Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox starred on the offensive end in Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He scored 33 points — on 11-for-19 shooting from the field — and dished out eight assists in the 124-115 Kings win. So when the Kings re-visit the Paycom Center on Tuesday night for a rematch against Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, and the Thunder, every Kings fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is De’Aaron Fox playing tonight vs. the Thunder?

De’Aaron Fox injury status vs. Thunder

The Kings have Fox listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game due to a wrist injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. No other Kings player is dealing with an injury at the moment.

De’Aaron Fox, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Kings franchise. He’s averaging 25.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 2.7 turnovers per game across 55 appearances this season (all starts).

The former University of Kentucky standout is shooting the ball very accurately from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Fox’s current 78.6% free-throw percentage is the highest of his career by a wide margin.

The Kings should be able to pick up a road win against the Thunder on Tuesday, with or without Fox in the lineup. After all, the Thunder have lost their last three games and four out of their previous five. But with regard to the question, Is De’Aaron Fox playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is maybe.