Published November 16, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray is done for the remainder of Tuesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets with an apparent back injury.

Keegan Murray OUT for the remainder of the game with back soreness, it is NOT believed to be serious @NBAonTNT — Jared Greenberg (@JaredSGreenberg) November 16, 2022

While the injury is seemingly a minor one, this is still worth monitoring. Before getting ruled out of the game against the Nets, Keegan Murray scored four points on just 2-for-6 shooting from the field to go with three rebounds in just 12 minutes of action as a starter. Fortunately for the Kings, Terence Davis woke up on the right side of the bed Tuesday, as he has been playing like a superstar for at least this contest. Davis already has over 20 points with several minutes left in the third period.

Keegan Murray entered the Nets game averaging 12.7 points on 45.7 percent shooting from the field and 38.6 percent shooting from behind the arc, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Given the blowout nature of the contest, the Kings probably just opted to play it safe with Keegan Murray and call it a night for the 22-year-old former Iowa Hawkeyes star.

The Kings, who have been on a roll of late, will take a full day of rest after their meeting with the Nets before going back to action on Thursday against the visiting San Antonio Spurs. Sacramento is likely to win its fourth game in a row when it’s all said and done in this outing versus Brooklyn.

Keegan Murray was selected in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Kings, who signed him right away to a 4-year $36.37 million deal.