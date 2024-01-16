Kings forward Keegan Murray received an injury update ahead of Sacramento's game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

The Sacramento Kings will battle the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Sacramento enters the game having dropped two consecutive contests to the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks. They are hoping to bounce back as their challenging road trip continues.

Kings forward Keegan Murray is dealing with an injury concern heading into Tuesday's affair. Murray has played an important role for Sacramento this season. The Kings would certainly love to have Murray available for their clash against Phoenix.

So is Keegan Murray playing tonight vs. the Suns?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Kings: Keegan Murray's injury status vs. Suns

Murray is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report. He is dealing with right hip irritation.

Murray has appeared in 35 games for the Kings so far during the 2023-24 campaign. He is averaging 15.8 points per game on 46.1 percent field goal and 37.1 percent three-point shooting. Additionally, he is averaging 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest.

The Kings established themselves as a contender last season. They have continued to find success in 2023-24, with stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis leading the team. Players like Keegan Murray have impacted Sacramento without question as well.

The Kings currently hold a 23-16 record. It has been a successful season so far, as they are sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the 21-18 Suns are in the eighth spot in the West, so Tuesday's game projects to be a competitive affair.

When it comes to the question of if Keegan Murray is playing tonight vs. the Suns, however, the answer is maybe.