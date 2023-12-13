Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov left Sunday's game against the New York Rangers after suffering a lower-body injury.

Los Angeles Kings fans have awaited word on the status of defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov since Sunday night. The veteran defenseman left his team's game against the New York Rangers with a lower-body injury. And in the game before that, he suffered a knee-to-knee hit against the New York Islanders. On Tuesday, fans received an update on the Kings' rearguard's status.

Gavrikov will not play on Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets, head coach Todd McLellan announced. However, the 28-year-old Russian is considered day-to-day for now, according to the Kings head coach.

With Gavrikov out of the lineup, Los Angeles will turn to Jacob Moverare. Wednesday's game marks Moverare's season debut with the NHL club after beginning the year with the AHL's Ontario Reign. The 25-year-old Swede has played in 21 games for Los Angeles over the last two seasons.

Gavrikov, meanwhile, has found a home on the second paring in LA next to Matt Roy. The 28-year-old has three goals, nine points, 34 blocked shots, and 12 hits in 23 games. Furthermore, the Russian rearguard has averaged a touch over 20 and a half minutes a night this season.

Kings' bold acquisition of Vladislav Gavrikov

The Kings acquired Gavrikov at last year's NHL Trade Deadline. Los Angeles sought out help on the back end to aid in their push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Picking up the veteran defenseman wasn't outlandish on its own. It's who they gave up that made it a bold move.

Los Angeles traded a package of assets to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Gavrikov and goalie Joonas Korpisalo. Among those assets was franchise icon Jonathan Quick. Though his play had declined, the veteran puck-stopper won two Stanley Cups for the franchise in 2012 and 2014.

Gavrikov and the Kings made the playoffs but went out in the first round. In the summer, the 28-year-old defenseman signed a two-year extension worth $11.75 million to remain in Los Angeles.

Gavrikov's injury looked scary when watching the incident in real-time. Hopefully, the veteran defenseman has avoided something severe, and he can make a full recovery sooner rather than later.