By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Sacramento Kings handily defeated the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday by a final score of 134-120. The dynamic duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis led the way for the Kings, with the former finishing with 22 points and six assists and the latter a 21-rebound triple-double.

So after the game, James gave the two some high praise when the media asked for his thoughts on the Sabonis-Fox tandem:

“They complement each other very well. I think Sabonis’ ability to play at the elbow like his father used to do, his ability to pass, his ability to rebound and score makes him very dynamic. And De’Aaron’s speed, first of all, it gives him a lot of space.”

Fox, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all with the Kings. He’s averaging 23.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 27 appearances this season. Fox is scoring the ball very efficiently thus far, as he’s converting 49.8% of his field goal attempts, the best percentage of his career.

Sabonis, 26, is in his seventh NBA season and second as a member of the Kings. He’s putting up 17.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per contest, making him just one of nine qualified players averaging a double-double.

With a 17-13 record, good enough for the sixth-best in the Western Conference, the Kings continue to defy all preseason expectations. And make no mistake, without the duo of Fox and Sabonis buoying the team on the offensive end, the Kings wouldn’t be in the advantageous position they’re in today.