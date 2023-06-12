The Los Angeles Kings had a fantastic 2022-23 regular season, but lost for the second postseason in a row to the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As the team continues to look to improve their roster to make a deep playoff run while Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar are impact players, they are reportedly looking into two players who could help them do that this offseason.

Both Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson are on Los Angeles' radar, and the team has ‘kicked tires' on both players.

Sirius XM's John Hoven and The Fourth Period's Dennis Bernstein reported on ‘Kings of the Podcast' that a reliable source revealed to them that the Kings have inquired about Wilson, who is entering the final year of his contract in the nation's capital.

“I don't know how you make that trade work, but…things really become interesting,” Hoven said. “That'll raise an eyebrow or two.”

Simultaneously, Sportsnet's Elliote Friedman said on '32 Thoughts: The Podcast' that the team has also reportedly shown interest in Dubois, who has requested a trade out of Winnipeg and seems destined to be dealt this offseason.

Both Tom Wilson and Pierre-Luc Dubois are potential difference makers.

Wilson is an imposing 6-foot-4, 220-pound winger who has shown his ability to be a strong offensive contributor after surpassing 50 points two seasons ago and being on pace for it again in 2022-23.

Dubois has also had flashes of brilliance in his time in Winnipeg, although it's possible his attitude is a serious issue after looking to leave Winnipeg after a tough time with the Columbus Blue Jackets previously.

Still, either of those two players would be a great addition to the top-six group of the Los Angeles Kings, as they look to get over the hump and win a playoff round for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup in 2014.