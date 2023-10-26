Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown shared his sentiments on the horrific Maine mass shooting after their 130-114 win over the Utah Jazz. Brown was emotional during his post-game press conference on Wednesday, per Kings on NBCS.

“At a frickin' grocery store, man. If that doesn't touch anybody…I don't know. I don't even…I don't know what to say. That is absolutely disgusting and it's sad. And it's sad that we sit here and watch this happen time after time after time after time. And nobody does anything about it,” Mike Brown said.

“It's a sad day for our country. It's a sad day for this world and until we decide to do something about it, the powers-at-be, this is gonna keep happening,” Brown added.

Suspect Robert Card allegedly gunned down 22 people in two mass shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, ME. Dozens more were hurt in the shooting spree, per CNN.

The suspect opened fire using an assault rifle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Card has mental health issues, per police reports.

Mike Brown's Kings started their season strong against the Jazz

The Kings started their season on a strong note several hours after the shootings. Sacramento scored 72 first-half points and never looked back in their lopsided road win over the Jazz.

Harrison Barnes made five of seven three-point attempts and finished with a team-high 33 points for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis added 22 points and 12 rebounds in Sacramento's season-opening win.

The Kings won 48 games last year and finally ended their 18-year playoff drought. Mike Brown said prior to the season he wants to see how his team will respond to the pressure of being championship contenders this year. They sure played like it against the Jazz on opening night.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of the Maine shootings.