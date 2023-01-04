By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Basketball fans are starting to learn that De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings are a team they should not be sleeping on. The Kings are having success under Mike Brown in the 2022-23 NBA season, but they still have long ways to go to get on the level where they will get respected in the same manner other much more successful franchises are

That notion is underscored by a story told by Brown to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic about the one time De’Aaron Dox got a technical and the Kings head coach got tossed for arguing in defense of his star point guard.

A coach on Brown’s staff went to dinner this year with a coach from an opposing team’s staff after a game. The opposing coach admitted they told their guys at that day’s shootaround to do certain things because they wouldn’t get called (by the officials) — because they were playing the Kings.

The Kings are still in the first year of Mike Brown’s tenure as the team’s head coach but are feeling the positive impact of his arrival. Through 35 games, De’Aaron Fox and the King have won 19 games. They won just 30 games overall in the 2021-22 NBA campaign and missed the playoff cut for the 16th time in a row.

This year, however, the Kings are trending nicely toward an appearance in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They can’t get too excited as there are plenty of games left to play, but with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis rolling and the Kings clicking with each other, the team should get the respect they deserve sooner than later.