The Sacramento Kings are having a blast! In their return to the NBA Playoffs, the third-seeded squad wasted no time in making their presence known. They took the first two games of their series, and they are now up 2-0 against the defending champions Golden State Warriors. After being buried in irrelevance, Sacramento fans are now living the life.

If it’s not clear that they’re having fun, perhaps this video will. A Kings fan on Twitter (@kasha12) posted a video of another fan shaking a cowbell at Warriors owner Joe Lacob during their Game 2 win. If you’re a Dubs fan, this will be annoying to watch. If you’re a Beam Team enjoyer, though, this will be pure gold for you. (video reposted by ClutchPoints)

This fan rang the cowbell right behind Warriors GM and president of basketball operations Bob Myers all night long 😂 (via @kasha12)pic.twitter.com/JazEJwEFBq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

If we’re being honest, Kings fans deserve to be as obnoxious as they want. After 20+ (!!!) miserable playoff-less years, they are finally back to the postseason. In addition, they entered the playoffs as the third seed, and are now rocking the defending champions. Sacramento hasn’t felt anything like this in quite some time, and fans are having the time of their life.

The Kings-Warriors series now heads to San Francisco for the Warriors’ turn at holding home-court advantage. Golden State this season has performed a lot better at home than on the road. However… Sacramento’s defense is also bizarrely better in away games (to the point that it’s been called out by Mike Brown during the season). This could easily be a sweep of the defending champs… in front of their fans.

Defeating a champion is never easy. So far, the Kings have made it look trivial. Can they withstand the onslaught of a Warriors offense defending their home court?