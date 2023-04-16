The Sacramento Kings were in dreamland Saturday night and one fan in particular decided to rub it in for Stephen Curry.

The Kings lead their first-round series 1-0 after a thrilling 126-123 win over the Golden State Warriors with De’Aaron Fox dropping an impressive 38 points in his playoffs debut.

Late on in the fourth quarter, Curry made contact and fouled Fox to send him to the free-throw line much to the delight of all the Kings fans in attendance.

While Curry was complaining to the referee, one Kings fan decided to savagely mock the Warriors star right in his face.

“40 on your f*****g head,” the fan said while signaling a forty with his hands.

"40 on your f*cking head." Kings fan to Steph Curry after he fouled De'Aaron Fox late in the 4th of Warriors-Kings 🗣️pic.twitter.com/UkROCdAwxA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

Of course, Fox only managed to score 38 points — tying the record for the second-highest points total in a playoff debut in the process — but it’s still a savage insult nonetheless.

And for his part, Curry played well on the night too. The four-time champion posted 30 points, six rebounds and two assists on 11-for-20 shooting.

But in the end, it’s the result that matters and the Kings earned the win in their first playoff appearance since 2006.

Given the long playoff drought and how well they played against the defending champions, it was only natural that Kings fans were hyped up after the game.

Here are just some of the Kings fans celebrating post-game:

Kings fans in Sacramento were having the time of their lives after the Game 1 win vs. the Warriors 🟣🔦pic.twitter.com/4reiFble07 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

However, there’s still work to do for Sacramento.

If they really want to upset the odds, it’s imperative they get a win in Game 2 as well, which takes place Monday.