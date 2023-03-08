Sacramento Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox missed Monday’s game against the Pelicans due to a hamstring injury. The Kings fared surprisingly well without their floor general and arguably their best player, as they managed to beat the Pelicans by a final score of 123-108 behind 25 points and eight assists from Kevin Huerter. And a recent encouraging injury update indicates that Kings fans likely will only have to wait another day for Fox to make his return to the court.

Fox is likely to play in Thursday’s showdown against Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and the New York Knicks, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Fortunately, no other Kings player is currently dealing with an injury.

De’Aaron Fox, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Kings franchise. He’s averaging 25.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 57 appearances this season (all starts).

The former University of Kentucky star is shooting the ball with solid accuracy from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Fox’s current 32.6% three-point percentage is the second-highest of his pro career.

Expect Thursday’s matchup between the Kings and Knicks to go down to the wire, regardless of if Fox plays. After all, the Knicks are arguably the hottest team in basketball right now, as they own a 9-1 record over their last ten games and were just recently on a nine-game winning streak. But let’s hope that Fox is feeling up to playing on Thursday night.