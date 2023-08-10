The Sacramento Kings had one of the best seasons in franchise history this past year. Finishing with a top four record and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, this Kings team has laid the foundation for the future. Behind superstar De'Aaron Fox, the Kings are going to be looking to take another leap forward this upcoming season. One of their key weaknesses though was at backup center. They never really found a consistent option last season. They're hoping they might already have the answer on their roster. The Kings have re-signed big man Neemias Queta to a standard contract as per James Ham of ESPN 1320. Hoopshype's Michael Scotto added in Queta's contract details.

The Sacramento Kings signed Neemias Queta to a two-year, $4.2 million deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Queta has a partial guarantee for the 2023-24 season. His salary for the 2024-25 season is non-guaranteed. https://t.co/RBzZpjNQoi — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 10, 2023

Neemias Queta will be entering his third season with the Kings, but his first on a standard contract. Queta was drafted by the Kings with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He spent his first two seasons in the league playing on a two-way contract and splitting time with the Stockton Kings in the G League.

Over the course of two seasons in the NBA, Queta holds averages of 2.9 points per game and 2.1 rebounds with splits of 66.7 percent shooting from the field and 57.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He's only appeared in 20 games at a little over seven minutes per game.

He is a talented defensive player and a good finisher at the basket. The Kings re-signed Alex Len and also signed Nerlens Noel. Queta will be battling with them for the backup center spot.