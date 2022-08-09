Kings sign another Stephen Curry, LeBron James ex-teammate

After signing Kent Bazemore on a one-year deal on Sunday, the Sacramento Kings added another former teammate of Stephen Curry and LeBron James in Quinn Cook.

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, the Kings and Cook have agreed to a one-year contract as well. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cook is expected to compete for Sacramento’s third point guard spot after spending the past 2021-22 season with the team’s G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

The 29-year-old guard last played with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2020-21 after a stint with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

It is worth noting that Quinn Cook also has experience playing under new Kings coach Mike Brown, who served as a Warriors assistant from 2016 to 2022. Cook played for the Dubs from 2017 to 2019, during which he was part of the team’s 2018 championship. It was also the best season of his career, during which he put up 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 48.4 percent shooting from the field.

Perhaps his familiarity with Brown and championship experience, having won the title with the Lakers in 2020 as well, helped him land a contract with the Kings. The team is looking to change the culture within the organization, and it looks like they are starting by signing guys who can be positive locker room leaders and influences.

Hopefully Cook gets plenty of chances to play significant minutes at the NBA level. The Kings have plenty of options at guard after adding Matthew Dellavedova and Malik Monk to their roster this offseason as well.