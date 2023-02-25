Light the beam, baby! The Sacramento Kings have been actually one of the best teams in the NBA this season. Despite making marginal changes to their roster, the team has found a ton of success this year. Their latest exploits saw them edge out the new-look Los Angeles Clippers in a double-OT shoot-out. Said game was the second-highest scoring game in NBA history.

Now, the Sac-Town Squad is getting the recognition they deserve from the NBA. In light of their recent success, the Kings will have their March 9 game against the New York Knicks moved to the TNT prime-time slot, per James Ham. They will be swapping places with the Bucks-Nets game scheduled on the same day.

Kings land a TNT game. pic.twitter.com/y91st9DzfU — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) February 25, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Kings will be facing off against another sneakily good team from the Eastern Conference in the Knicks. They haven’t quite reached the same level of success as Sacramento, but they’ve been playing pretty good basketball as of late. At the very least, this game will be an entertaining one for fans to watch.

If you had told Kings fans before the start of the season that this team would be the third seed in the West halfway through the year, you’d be laughed out of the building. There were some promising signs from the team towards the end of the 2021-22 season, yes. However, no one could’ve predicted such a massive leap from the team. De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis were both rewarded with All-Star nods for the success they’ve.

The Kings are now poised to make it back to the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons. They will break the old playoff drought that has haunted them for so long. For the first time in a long while, there’s hope in Sacramento.