When the Sacramento Kings came to play the Toronto Raptors on Vince Carter's jersey retirement night, Drake made sure to troll DeMar DeRozan with any chance he had.

This time around, the King hosted the Raptors, and Vivek Ranadive made sure to get Drake back with a special shirt that read, “They not like us,” referring to the Kendrick Lamar song where he dissed the Canadian rapper.

These two teams won't see each other for the rest of the season, but it was funny to see the back-and-forth in such a short amount of time. There's a chance that Drake won't respond, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he threw one more dig.

Drake calls out DeMar DeRozan on Raptors' broadcast

During the game of Vince Carter's jersey retirement, Drake was on the Raptors' broadcast when he was asked about a potential DeRozan banner being put in the stadium.

“If you ever put a DeRozan banner up I'll go up there and pull it down myself,” Drake said.

After the game, DeRozan was told about Drake's comments, and he responded, “He's going to have a long way to climb to take it down, so tell him ‘Good luck.'”

The feud goes back to when DeRozan was on stage for Lamar's Pop Out concert where he performed his Drake diss, Not Like Us, and DeRozan was in the music video as well. When DeRozan used to play for the Raptors, he and Drake were really close, but it looks like things have changed since then. During the summer, DeRozan did an interview speaking about his relationship with Drake after being in Lamar's music video.

“Drake’s still my man, still my man, none of it changed. It’s so easy to get overlooked and look at it for what it looks like, but at the end of the day it’s music, entertainment,” DeRozan said. “Two of the biggest rappers in the world went at it from a competitive standpoint and they battled it out. That’s what you want to see as a fan: Kobe (Bryant) playing (Michael) Jordan 1-on-1 and see who wins, see the trash talking, and whoever wins out of that, you’re still going to have the debate, so that’s all that is.”