The Sacramento Kings were involved in one of the biggest trades of the season earlier this week as they traded De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs and they picked up Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls. There had been trade rumors surrounding LaVine for multiple seasons, and the Bulls finally pulled the trigger. Now, LaVine is in Sacramento, and he is excited to be teaming up with Kings interim head coach Doug Christie.

Being able to play for Doug Christie is special for Zach LaVine. LaVine grew up in the state of Washington, and Doug Christie from there as well. LaVine remembers watching Christie when he was growing up, and now he gets to play for him.

“I remember growing up watching Doug [Christie],” LaVine said during his introductory press conference with the Kings. “He's one of the first guys to make it out of Seattle. He's like a pioneer from that area, and growing up West Coast, watching him with Sacramento, obviously battling against the Lakers and stuff in the conference finals. You know the tenacious and the mentality that he brings, I know where he's from and what he's about.”

LaVine and Christie have always had a good relationship. LaVine recalls coming to play in Sacramento in the past, and Christie would always make an effort to come and talk to him. That always stuck out to LaVine, and now the two of them are teaming up on the Kings.

“We've had numerous conversations and when I was even playing here when he was doing TV, radio, assistant coach, always come up said what's up, give him a hug, so it's really cool having him be in that lead seat to help him out as well.”

It's clearly going to be cool for both LaVine and Christie to be working with one another. Both of these guys grew up around the same area and have a bond over that. A good relationship like that is crucial and will be a good thing for the Kings.

The time is almost here for Zach LaVine to make his debut with Doug Christie and the Kings. The trade went down on Sunday night and it was finalized on Monday when the Bulls freed up a couple of roster spots. LaVine will make his debut on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic.

Orlando and Sacramento will tip off at 7:00 PT from the Golden 1 Center, and the game will be airing on local networks. The Kings are currently favored by 5.5 points.