The Sacramento Kings visit the Detroit Pistons as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Kings are having a good year. They are 21-14, but they are coming off a 33-point loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. That was a tough game, but they did put up 130+ points in the previous two games before that. On the season, De'Aaron Fox is averaging 28.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis is averaging a double-double with points and rebounds, but he leads the team in assists with 7.6 per game, as well. Sacramento is going to come into this game with a full healthy team for the most part, which is important.

The Pistons ended their losing streak against the Raptors, but immediately started another one. They have lost their last four games, and all came on the road. Cade Cunningham is the most important player on the team. He is scoring 22.8 points per game while dropping 7.2 assists to lead the team in both categories. Jalen Duren is averaging 13.5 points, and 11.4 rebounds in his 21 games played this season. The bad news for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham left Sunday's game early with knee injury, and did not return.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Pistons Odds

Sacramento Kings: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -575

Detroit Pistons: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +425

Over: 242.5 (-110)

Under: 242.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Pistons

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Detroit

TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Detroit

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings will cover this spread because of the lack of defense played by the Pistons. On their four-game losing streak, the Pistons have allowed 130+ points three times. Detroit has allowed 130+ points nine times this season, and 125+ points 16 times. If you want to go even deeper, the Pistons have allowed 120+ points 22 times this season. In those 22 games, the Pistons are 1-21. 120+ points should not be hard for the Kings to reach in this game, and if they do get to that mark, they will win this game easily.

If Cunningham's injury is serious, expect the Pistons to struggle in a big way. Bigger than they have all season. Detroit is reliant on the production of Cunningham, so losing him is a massive hit. With Cunningham out, I would expect the Kings to blow the Pistons out in this game.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit needs to focus on what they can control in this game. Not having Cunningham (potentially) stinks, but there is nothing they can do about it. The Kings, as a team, are the ninth-worst scoring defense. They allow 118.0 points per game, and the Pistons need to take advantage of that. This spread is large, and the Kings give up points. Because of this, expect the Pistons to put up a decent amount of points in the inevitable loss. If they can do that, they will cover the spread.

Final Kings-Pistons Prediction & Pick

I just can not bet on the Pistons. Whether it is spread or moneyline, the Pistons are just a bad team this year. I am expecting a blowout in this game, especially if Cunningham sits out. I will take the Kings to cover the large spread and win this game easily.

Final Kings-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Kings -10.5 (-110), Over 242.5 (-110)