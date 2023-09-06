Entering the 2023-24 NHL season, the Los Angeles Kings could boast the best roster the franchise has had since winning two Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014 — but they don't have a single series win to show for it since. After three consecutive playoff misses between 2018-21, the Kings exited the rebuild by placing third in the Pacific Division in back-to-back campaigns in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

But both of those seasons ended in Round 1 at the hands of Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers beat the Kings in a tightly contested Game 7 in 2022, and outclassed their Western Conference rivals in six games in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite two disappointing losses, the Kings figure to be even better next season — they should have a full year of star Kevin Fiala and prized offseason acquisition Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Whether it will help the Kings defeat a team like the Oilers, or Calgary Flames, or Vegas Golden Knights in the first round is up in the air. But the organization is knocking on the door of contention again, and general manager Rob Blake may still make a few more moves after bringing Dubois to California. Here are some options.

Viktor Arvidsson, LW/RW

Despite being under the salary cap based on Cap Friendly's projections, the Kings do not have a ton of room to work with, and could look to move on from a pending unrestricted free agent for cap relief. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported earlier in the summer that Los Angeles could make speedy forward Viktor Arvidsson available. The 30-year-old winger has just one year remaining on his contract, and is due to make $4.25 million in 2023-24. That is certainly a reasonable price for a player who just scored 26 goals and 59 points — his best since back-to-back 61-point showings with the Nashville Predators in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Arvidsson lacks no-trade protection, and with UFA status looming, he could be on the move. The undersized Swede would certainly have value on the trade market, and would of course help the team clear cap space. Still, moving on from Arvidsson would be difficult after he's been a key piece of two successful regular seasons and an important factor in the team's return to playoff contention. But the NHL is a business, and there's no guarantee that he will re-sign in California next summer. For that reason, he is a prime trade candidate approaching training camp.

Matt Roy, D

There was a time when Matt Roy was considered one of the core pieces on the Kings' blue line. That may still be the case, but the 28-year-old has fallen down the depth chart, with Drew Doughty and Mikey Anderson manning the top pairing heading into 2023-24. Roy is a very solid second pairing player, but there is a bit of a logjam on the right side, with Ontario Hockey League superstar and former No. 8 overall pick Brandt Clarke knocking on the door.

Clarke seems poised to make the jump to the National Hockey League full-time in 2023-24, and he already might be too good to be a third pairing D-man. With relatively new addition Vladislav Gavrikov holding down the left side of the second pairing, it will either be Roy or Clarke on opening night. Although Rob Blake probably doesn't want to trade Roy, he has to reckon with the fact that the Michigan native has one season remaining on a contract that will pay him $3.15 million next season.

Matt Roy is a defense-first player who thrived with Gavrikov last season. But neither player are very offensively gifted, with Roy scoring 26 points in 82 games last season. It's a great defensive pairing, but there is certainly some wonder as to what a player like Clarke might be able to do on Gavrikov's right side instead. The Kings are strapped to the cap and Roy is a UFA next summer. Something might have to give this season.

One of Phoenix Copley/Cam Talbot/David Rittich, G

Without a doubt, the biggest question mark for the Los Angeles Kings heading into 2023-24 is goaltending. Gone are the days of superstar play from Jonathan Quick, and also gone is Joonas Korpisalo, who had a cup of coffee with the Kings after being included in the trade that brought Gavrikov to California.

Cam Talbot is 36-years-old, and his best days are certainly behind him. Phoenix Copley was solid but unspectacular for the team last year, posting a .902 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average. And David Rittich, who was just signed to a one-year deal along with Talbot, isn't healthy.

Copley figures to start on opening night, but none of Copley/Talbot/Rittich inspire much confidence. One of them will probably end up getting traded, and that will likely be Talbot or Rittich due to their age and declining abilities.