The Sacramento Kings square off with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the NBA In-Season Tournament! This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Kings are wrapping up a six-game road trip, and they have lost their last two games. Both those games came against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, the Kings are still 8-6 on the season. De'Aaron Fox is scoring 29.2 points per game to go along with 4.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. Fox also plays some solid defense with 1.7 steals per game. Domantas Sabonis is having an All-Star season, and is a great supporting cast for Fox. Sabonis is scoring 20.2 points per game, and he leads the team in rebounds and assists with 12.4, and 7.1. As a team, the Kings score 114.9 points per game.

The Timberwolves are off to an awesome start, and are looking like they will be a problem in the Western Conference. Minnesota is 11-3, and they currently own a three-game win streak. Anthony Edwards has been the best player on the team this season. He is averaging 26.1 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.6 points per game, and 8.9 rebounds. Rudy Gobert leads the team with 11.9 rebounds per game, and 2.2 blocks.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Timberwolves Odds

Sacramento Kings: +4 (-108)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -4 (-112)

Over: 229.5 (-112)

Under: 229.5 (-108)

How to Watch Kings vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports North

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings will have trouble scoring in this game. The Timberwolves have allowed more than 110 points just five times this season, and more than 115 points three times. There is a good chance to Kings do not score more than that, so they will have to play very good defense. If the Kings can match the Timberwolves on defense, they will cover the spread.

Minnesota does play good defense, but the Kings need to find a way to score some points. The good news is De'Aaron Fox is on the court. With Fox, the Kings average 121.8 points per game, and that is 19 points higher than their point total without Fox on the season. Fox makes a massive difference on the court, and he is not easy to guard. If the Kings, and Fox, and put up close to 110 points, they will cover the spread.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, and that is a big reason why they are 11-3. Minnesota allows just 105.8 points per game. Opponents have the second-worst percentage from beyond the arc, and the worst field goal percentage against the Timberwolves this season. The Timberwolves need to keep this up if they want to cover the spread against the Kings.

Speaking of defense, the Timberwolves have allowed less than 110 points in nine of their 14 games played this season. In those nine games, the Timberwolves are 8-1 with their one loss coming on the first game of the season. If the Timberwolves can play good defense once again, they will cover this spread.

Final Kings-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

This should be very close, and entertaining game to watch. Edwards vs. Fox is a matchup that is must-watch TV. The Timberwolves are slight favorites in this game, and they are playing at home. I am going to ride with the Timberwolves to cover the spread in this game.

Final Kings-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -4 (-112), Under 229.5 (-108)