The Sacramento Kings travel across the country to take on the Boston Celtics Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Celtics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Kings-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Celtics Odds

Sacramento Kings: +10.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +380

Boston Celtics: -10.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -480

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Boston

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings are on a five-game win streak, so it seems like firing Mike Brown was the right call at the moment. In fact, that puts the Kings 5-0 since firing Brown, so they are playing good basketball under Doug Christie. In those five games, Sacramento has been great on offense. They are averaging 122.6 points per game, and they are really pushing the pace with 95.6 shots attempted per game. The Kings are also shooting much better from beyond the arc during this five-game win streak. If Sacramento can continue to score the ball, they will cover this spread.

The Kings have also been better defensively under Christie. In their last five games, the Kings have allowed just 111.4 points per game. They allowed 133 points in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Miami Heat just scored 118 points, but it took them two overtimes to do so. In the Heat game, the Kings allowed just 102 points in regulation. Along with that, the Kings are doing a better job defending the three under Christie. The Celtics can score, and they want to beat teams with their ability to make threes. If the Kings can keep them under control from beyond the arc, and keep playing solid defense, there is a great chance for them to cover the spread.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, Boston wants to beat teams with their ability to make the three. They are one of the best teams when it comes to making shots from beyond the arc, though. Boston makes 18.2 threes per game, which is the most in the NBA. They do take the most threes, but that is their game plan. The Kings allow teams to shoot 37.6 percent from deep this season, which is the fourth-highest in the NBA. Under Christie, the Kings allow teams to shoot 36.2 percent from three, which would be 12th-highest in the league. The Celtics are going to take their threes, they just have to hit them.

Boston allows 108.3 points per game, and that is the fifth-best in the NBA. Teams take plenty of shots against them, but the Celtics allow them to shoot just 45.3 percent from the field. That number is the sixth-lowest in the NBA. They also do a great job defending the perimeter. The Celtics will limit second chance opportunities, and make it very hard to drive and kick as they allow the third-fewest assists in the NBA. The Kings are playing a lot better under their new head coach, but the Celtics are a tough matchup for anybody, especially in Boston. If the Celtics can keep up their good work on defense, they will be able to win this game.

Final Kings-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This spread seems a little to large for my liking. The Kings are playing good basketball, and I think they can keep it within 10 points. I will take Sacramento to cover.

Final Kings-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Kings +10.5 (-106)