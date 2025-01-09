ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Kings will travel to the “Great White North” to face the Winnipeg Jets. It's a potential playoff preview at the Air Canada Centre as we share our NHL odds series with a Kings-Jets prediction and pick.

The Jets are 17-15 over the past 32 games. However, the Kings defeated the Jets 4-1 on November 27 at Crypto. The Kings are 5-4-1 in the past 10 games against the Jets. Likewise, they are 3-1-1 in the past five games at the Canada Life Centre.

Here are the Kings-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Jets Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +118

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Kings vs Jets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and FDSW

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings have high hopes as they continue to play well and stand near the top of the Pacific Division. Anze Kopitar has been consistent, notching 12 goals and 27 assists while converting three powerplay markers. Unsurprisingly, he had one goal and one assist in the win over the Jets in November. Adrian Kempe has tallied 19 goals and 18 assists, including two powerplay conversions. Significantly, he also had a goal and an assist in the win over the Jets. Alex Laferriere has delivered with 13 goals and 13 assists, including two powerplay snipes. He had two assists in the win.

The offense has been inconsistent, as it comes into the game ranked 19th in goals and 17th in assists. Likewise, they are seventh in shooting percentage. When they defeated the Jets, they did it by firing 33 shots in the net and going 1 for 2 on the powerplay. Winning 53 percent of the faceoffs also helped.

Darcy Kuemper likely starts in this game and comes in with an 11-2-5 record with a 2.22 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918. He will play behind a defense that is first in goals against. Additionally, they are eighth on the penalty kill. When they beat the Jets, they went 2 for 3 on the penalty kill.

The Kings will cover the spread if they once again capitalize on their chances on the powerplay. Then, they must avoid giving the Jets too many loose opportunities.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets remain near the top of the Western Conference standings and are tough to beat at the Air Canada Centre, coming in with a mark of 14-4-2 when playing in front of the home crowd. Kyle Connor is exceptional, with 23 goals and 20 assists, including nine powerplay markers. Ultimately, he had a helper in the loss to the Kings. Mark Scheifele has been solid with 23 goals and 25 assists, including four powerplay conversions. Unfortunately, he did not score in the loss to the Kings and will need to do more in this one. Josh Morrissey is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Therefore, someone else on this defense must step on offensively to pick up the slack if he cannot play.

The Jets will need more out of Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers. Substantially, their production can help the offense and has helped it. The offense has been elite, ranking third in goals and first in assists. Additionally, they are the best in the NHL on the powerplay, as evidenced by their 1 for 3 performance against the Kings in November.

Connor Hellebuyck gets the start and is the best goalie in the world, as he comes into this game with a record of 25-6-2 with a goals-against average of 2.08 and a save percentage of .926. He plays behind a defense that is third in goals against. Yet, they are 18th on the penalty kill and allowed one to the Kings in November.

The Jets will cover the spread if they can find their footing and beat the Kings to the loose pucks. Additionally, they must do better on the faceoff circle to give the offense more chances and prevent their skilled players from having to catch the Kings, wasting all their potential energy.

Final Kings-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Kings are 20-18 against the spread, while the Jets are 21-21 against the odds. Moreover, the Kings are 11-10 against the spread on the road, while the Jets are 12-9 against the odds at home. The Kings are 13-22-3 against the over/under, while the Jets are 19-20-3 against the over/under.

I like both teams and think this will be a fascinating game. However, the Kings have had the Jets number lately and I believe they will find a way to either outright win this game or keep it close. Expect a great battle in Winnipeg as the Kings cover the spread.

Final Kings-Jets Prediction & Pick: Kings +1.5 (-220)