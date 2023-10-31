It is two of the top teams in their respective conference as the Los Angeles Kings face the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Kings come in sitting at 4-2-2 on the year. They started the season 0-1-1 before winning two straight. Then they lost to the Boston Bruins. After that, it was back to games against the Arizona Coyotes. It was a game at home and then one on the road, with the Kings taking both games. Last time out, they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. the Kings scored in the first period of that game, and then another early in the second period. Still, they gave up two goals in the second period and a power play goal in the third period. With just over a minute left in the game, Drew Doughty scored to tie the game. The game would then go to a shootout where the Kings would lose due to a Jack Eichel goal.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs enter the game at 5-2-1 on the season. It has been solid goaltending in the last four games to get them to 3-0-1 in that time. They allowed just eight goals in the last four games, with two games of giving up just one. Meanwhile, when the offense is going, it is firing hot. In their five wins this year, they have scored 25 goals. In the three losses, it has been just five goals. The Maple Leafs are currently second in their division, sitting four points shy of Boston. While it is still early in the year, a win here would be good to keep pace in the division.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Maple Leafs Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +125

Toronto Maple Leafs: -150

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How to Watch Kings vs. Maple Leafs

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Will Win

The Kings will send out a top-line of Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe, and Quinton Byfield. Kopital has been solid for the Kings, scoring four goals and four assists this year. He has also been solid on the power play, with two goals this year. He is also shooting well, with a 21.1 percent shooting percentage this year. Meanwhile, Kempe has two goals and six assists on the year. He also has been doing work on the power play, with three assists this year. He is also tied for the team lead in shots on the season. Finally, Byfield has two goals and two assists on the season.

The Kings are also getting production outside of their top line Kevin Fiala has been great this year. He has just one goal this year but also has ten assists on the season. He has been solid on the power play as well, with three assists. Meanwhile, Trevor Moore leads the team in goals this year. He has five goals this year, with one on the power play. Moore also has two assists this year. The blue line has also been produced. Mikey Anderson has a goal and six assists on the year, while Drew Doughty has four goals and two assists this season.

While the Kings lead the NHL in goals per game this year, they are 18th on the power play this year. Last game it was a 0-4 performance on the power play, but they had scored on the power play in three straight games. On the penalty kill, the Kings are ninth. They have allowed just four goals this year on the power play, but they have allowed power-play goals in three of the last four games.

It will be Cam Talbot in goal for the Kings today. He is 3-2-1 on the season with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He has had a .900 save percentage in four of his six games this year. Last time out, he saved 27 of 30 shots but he took a loss in overtime in the game.

Why The Maple Leafs Will Win

It is the combination of William Nylander and Auston Matthews that has been dominant this year for the Maple Leafs. Nylander has scored six goals this year, with six assists. That gives him 12 points on the year, which leads the team. He has two goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Auston Matthews has seven goals this year with three assists. He has three goals this year on the power play, with an assist this season. Matthews is joined on the top line by Mitchell Marner. He has two goals and five assists on the season, with a goal and three assists on the power play this year.

Further, John Tavares joins Nylander on the second line for the Maple Leafs. He has four goals and seven assists this year for the Maple Leafs. He has also put up three assists on the power play this year. the power play is something that the Maple Leafs have been great at this year. They are fifth in the NHL this year on the power play with a 32.1 percent scoring percentage on the power play. They have scored on the power play in six of the last eight games, including goals in the last three games. Still, the Maple Leafs need to be better on the penalty kill. They are 25th in the year in the penalty kill.

It will be Joseph Woll in the goal for the Maple Leafs. He has appeared in four games this year with three starts. Woll is 3-1-0 this year with a 1.33 goals-against average and a .961 save percentage. Last time out he was dominant. He allowed just one goal while facing 32 shots. Woll has had a .900 save percentage or better in every game so far this year.

Final Kings-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Kings have been surprisingly good this year. Cam Talbot has been solid, and the Kings are scoring in bunches this year. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs rank ninth in goals in the NHL this year. In the wins, they have been dominant in goal scoring, and in the losses, they have struggled to score. The Maple Leafs will be able to score in this game. The Kings might be the best-scoring team in the NHL, but Joseph Woll may be the best in the NHL this year. He will keep them in this game, and give the Maple Leafs the win.

