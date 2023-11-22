The Sacramento Kings visit the New Orleans Pelicans as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Sacramento Kings head out to Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans who came into this Wednesday night showdown with a leg up on their competition. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Kings-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Sacramento (8-5) is looking to get back on track after getting routed on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans just two days ago. The Kings shot an abysmal 38% from the floor and 24% from 3-point range. Meanwhile, they had a -19 rebound differential as well and just honestly got dominated on both ends of the floor. They stay right in Louisiana to right the ship and take it to the Pelicans in their rematch.

New Orleans (7-7) had their second-best scoring output on the season but it was also their biggest blowout victory of the season as they downed the Kings by a score of 129-93. The Pelicans had their way with the Kings in that game shooting lights out from the floor at 54% also making 43% from 3-point range. The name of the game was for them to dominate in the paint and that is exactly what they did and what they are looking to accomplish in the rematch come Wednesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Pelicans Odds

Sacramento Kings: -2 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: +2 (-110)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBC Sports California

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Every game presents a new opportunity for triumph and every loss ignites a burning desire for redemption. Following their defeat on Monday night, the Sacramento Kings are poised to unleash their pent-up energy and cover the spread against the New Orleans Pelicans.

One of the primary reasons for the Kings' recent success lies in their high-powered offense. De'Aaron Fox, the dynamic point guard, spearheads the attack with his relentless driving ability and sharp shooting instincts. Alongside him, Domantas Sabonis, the Lithuanian big man, provides a potent inside presence with his skilled footwork and rebounding prowess. While they both had one of their worst starts this season on Monday night, they still are the sole reason why this Kings team is still at the top of the heap in the Western Conference.

If the Kings can get back to playing fast they can keep this Pelicans team on their heels the whole night. This will eventually tire out Williamson and Ingram who will have to do the heavy lifting again on Wednesday night. As long as this Kings lineup can hit their shots they should be able to cover this spread and get back to their winning ways.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

In the electrifying realm of the NBA, the upcoming matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings is poised to be an exciting encounter. While the Kings have been on a hot streak prior to their most recent meeting where the Pelicans won by a score of 129-93, the Pelicans are still in a prime position to cover the spread in tonight's game.

The Pelicans boast a dynamic offense led by the formidable duo of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram who combined for 57 points in their last meeting with the Kings. Williamson, a physical specimen with exceptional athleticism and explosiveness, has the ability to dominate the paint and create havoc for opposing defenses much like he did Monday night. Ingram, a skilled scorer and facilitator, possesses a refined offensive repertoire that makes him a constant threat to score when he scored 31 points in just 26 minutes on the court.

the Pelicans have demonstrated resilience and determination throughout the season. Despite facing injuries to key players, they have managed to stay competitive and have showcased their ability to adapt and overcome adversity. This fighting spirit will be crucial in overcoming the challenge posed by the Kings and covering this spread yet again at home.

Final Kings-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Sacramento Kings were uncharacteristically bad on Monday night. Shooting just 38% from the floor is unheard of from this Kings lineup. While it looks terrible on paper, they still somehow mustered up 93 points and they can only get better from here, especially against a familiar foe. The Pelicans relied heavily on Williamson and Ingram to provide 40% of the scoring output which is something the Kings need to address. It's hard to envision the Pelicans shooting lights out again while the Kings having a terrible shooting night, so expect the Kings to get right covering the spread and get back to their winning ways.

Final Kings-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -2 (-110), Over 236.5 (-110)