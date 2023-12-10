We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Kings-Rangers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Los Angeles Kings will head from Long Island to Manhatten as they face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Kings-Rangers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kings lost 3-2 in overtime to the New York Islanders, suffering their first road loss of the season after 11 straight victories to start the season. Initially, the Kings broke through when Adrian Kempe delivered a power-play goal, and Vladislav Gavrikov added a goal. The Islanders came back when Anders Lee got them on the board. Then, Lee got another goal with four minutes left to send the game into overtime. Jean-Gabriel Pageau ended it on a breakaway and flung one past Cam Talbot to snap that winning streak.

The Rangers fell 4-0 to the Washington Capitals as they fell behind after the first period. After allowing a goal in the first period, they allowed three more in the second period and could not muster anything afterward. Igor Shesterkin allowed four goals while making 25 saves. Also, the Rangers took 31 shots, but none of them could go in. The Rangers won 40 percent of their faceoffs. Additionally, they went 0 for 1 on the powerplay while also going 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. The Rangers also leveled 18 hits and blocked nine shots.

Artemi Panarin had a shot and an over/under of -2. Also, Chris Kreider had two shots and an over/under of -2. Mika Zibanejad had three shots and an over/under of -2. Likewise, Adam Fox had two shots.

The Rangers swept the Kings last season. Furthermore, they have won three in a row in this series and are 5-4-1 over 10 games against the Kings. The teams have combined for less than 6.5 goals 4 of 6 times.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Rangers Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-240)

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+195)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Kings vs. Rangers

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: MSG, Bally Sports West and ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread

The Kings have been amazing at getting pucks into the net, as they rank sixth in goals. Additionally, they are fourth in shooting percentage. But the Kings are mediocre on the powerplay, ranking 17th with the extra man. Ultimately, Anze Kopitar continues to lead them, with 10 goals and 14 assists, including three powerplay markers and three game-winning goals. Kempe has nine goals and 16 assists, including one powerplay snipe. Also, Kevin Fiala has notched six goals and 19 assists. Trevor Moore has had 13 goals and nine assists, including two powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Quinton Byfield has had eight goals and 13 assists, including two powerplay markers.

Phoenix Copley will likely get the start today and comes in with a record of 4-0-2 with a 3.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .873. Overall, he is playing behind a defense that is the best in the NHL at goals-against and also possesses the second-best penalty kill.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can get some early scoring past former Kings' netminder Jonathan Quick. Then, they need to continue to clamp down on defense and not let the Rangers break through.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread

The Rangers did not score last night. Furthermore, they are average in goal scoring, ranking 15th in goals. The Rangers are eighth in shooting percentage and third on the powerplay. Significantly, Panarin is their best scorer, with 16 goals and 21 assists, including four powerplay snipes. Kreider has notched 14 goals and eight assists, including an astounding seven powerplay markers. Vincent Trocheck has tallied six goals and 16 assists, including four powerplay conversions. Moreover, he has been a faceoff king, winning 288 draws and losing 169. Zibanejad has generated six goals and 14 assists, including two powerplay snipes. Also, he has won 194 draws and lost 168 in the faceoff circle. Fox has three goals and 13 assists, including three powerplay snipes, through 15 games.

Quick will make the start against the team he won two Stanley Cup championships with and comes in with a record of 7-0-1 with a goals-against average of 2.34 and a save percentage of .918. Ultimately, he will play behind a defense that is seventh in goals allowed and seventh on the penalty kill.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can avoid the slow start and defend the net properly in front of Quick. Then, they need to find a way past a tough defense.

Final Kings-Rangers Prediction & Pick

With the exception of last season, these teams always play tight, low-scoring games. Therefore, expect more of the same in this one as the two defenses fight for supremacy in a showdown at the Garden.

Final Kings-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Under: 6.5 (-122)