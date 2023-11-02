We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Kings-Senators prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Los Angeles Kings will continue their Canadian trip as they face the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Kings-Senators prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kings defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Tuesday. Initially, they got goals from Andreas Englund and Phillip Danault to take a 2-0 lead. Arthur Kaliyev notched a power-play goal to make it 3-0. Eventually, it was 3-1 in the third period when Adrian Kempe delivered the put-away goal. Cam Talbot had 20 saves. Ultimately, they won 43 percent of their faceoffs. The Kings went 1 for 4 on the powerplay and 3 for 4 on the penalty kill. Additionally, the Kings delivered 18 hits and blocked nine shots.

The Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Monday. Early, they got early goals from Ridly Greig and Brady Tkachuk. They got a goal in the second period from Dominik Kubalik to make it 3-0. Later, it was 3-1 when Tkachuk notched his second goal of the game to make it 4-1. Drake Batherson tacked one up to give the Sens the unreachable lead. Significantly, Joonas Korpisalo made 40 saves to preserve the win. The Senators scored five despite shooting 26 times. Also, they won 49 percent of their faceoffs. The Sens finished 1 for 3 on the powerplay and killed both penalty kills. Lastly, they delivered 15 hits while blocking 22 shots.

The teams split the season series in 2022-2023. Ironically, the Kings won in Ottawa, while the Sens won in LA. The Kings have won 4 of 5 in this series and two straight at the Canadian Tire Centre. Moreover, the teams have combined for under 6.5 goals in 7 of 8 contests.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Senators Odds

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+198)

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-245)

Over: 6.5 (-150)

Under: 6.5 (+122)

How to Watch Kings vs. Senators

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread

The Kings can score goals and have plenty of playmakers who can do it at any moment. Ultimately, this team has several scorers that can put fear into the opponent's hearts in every game.

Kevin Fiala has one goal and 11 assists. Meanwhile, Anze Kopitar has four goals and five assists, with two snipes on the powerplay with an astonishing 21.1 shooting percentage. Kopitar has also won 107 faceoffs and lost 80. Meanwhile, Kempe now has three goals and six assists. Trevor Moore has tallied five goals and three assists, including one on the powerplay. Defenseman Mikey Anderson has one goal and six assists. Likewise, veteran defenseman Drew Doughty has four goals and two assists, including one on the powerplay. Doughty has a 23.5 shooting percentage.

Talbot is likely the man in the net and will come in with a record of 4-2-1 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914. Ultimately, he must replicate his effort from Tuesday and hope his defense holds firm against another tough offense.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can get an early lead. Additionally, they must avoid going on the penalty kill.

Why The Senators Will Cover The Spread

The Senators have not had the best start to the season, going 4-4 through eight games. Yet, they still have plenty of firepower to make things difficult for opponents, especially the Kings.

Tim Stutlze has notched two goals and eight assists. Additionally, he has won 28 faceoffs while losing 33. Vladimir Tarasenko has three goals and six assists. Amazingly, he has converted on 21.4 percent of his shots. Claude Giroux has two goals and six assists. Also, he has won 80 faceoffs and lost only 49. Tkachuk has six goals and two assists, including one goal on the powerplay. Likewise, he has won 18 faceoffs and lost 13.

Korpisalo likely gets the start today and comes in with a record of 2-3 with a 3.22 goals-against average and save percentage of .902. Ultimately, the defense has not done a great job playing in front of him. Korpisalo shares some of the blame for his inability to spot the puck or stop it. Therefore, he must work to do better in this one against a high-powered offense capable of scoring from all over the ice.

The Senators will cover the spread if their playmakers can create shooting chances. Then, the defense must tighten up and not let the Kings get too many opportunities.

Final Kings-Senators Prediction & Pick

This looks like a game that will have a lot of goals on paper. Yet, the overwhelming odds over the last eight games have favored the under. This pick acknowledges that while also acknowledging the fact that neither team has an elite goalie or defense. Thus, we might get a few more goals than normal.

Final Kings-Senators Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (-150)