We're back with yet another prediction and pick for continuing action of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The group stage continues with this primetime matchup down South on ESPN. The Sacramento Kings (6-4) will take on the San Antonio Spurs (3-8) for an exciting tilt between two young teams. Check out our NBA odds series for our Kings-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings are currently leading the Pacific Division and are emerging as one of the teams to watch in the West. They're currently on a four-game winning streak and have gotten hot just in time for their In-Season Tournament game. They broke their road woes against the Lakers in their last game and will hope to best this Spurs team on their road trip.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently skidding and have lost their last six games after starting the season at 3-2. Injuries to key starters have derailed their early-season rhythm, so it'll be interesting to see how this young Spurs team handles players having to step up from the bench. They'll hope to break their losing streak as they return home as underdogs.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA In-Season Tournament Odds: Kings-Spurs Odds

Sacramento Kings: -8.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs: +8.5 (-110)

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Spurs

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings offense has been on fire over the last four games and they've surpassed 120+ points in three of those outings. Despite LeBron's triple-double in their last game, the Kings only allowed 110 to the Lakers and managed to silence the rest of their starters. They've been one of the best teams in mounting winning streaks over the last two years, so don't be surprised if the Kings put together another run this early into the season. Domantis Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox have been taking turns leading the charge and their pick-and-roll game has been impossible to stop this year.

To win this game, the Kings will have to focus on their fundamental defense and cause turnovers for the Spurs. While the Spurs have done a good job taking care of the ball, their offense has been in disarray over the last five games. Expect the Kings to stuff the passing lanes and put pressure on their perimeter players. Sabonis is an extremely intelligent defender and will frustrate Wembanyama all game. Expect the Kings to have a noticeable advantage in this game.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

While Victor Wembanyama has been the most noticeable and prominent player for the Spurs, shooting guard Devin Vassell still managed to be their leading scorer. Since his absence over the last five games, the Spurs have struggled mightily to get their offense going and defenses are keying-in on Wembanyama as their most reliable scoring option. Jeremy Sochan will have to carry some of the load in the scoring department and they're hoping that Keldon Johnson can suit up for them after being day-to-day the last week.

The Spurs will have to slow this game down and discourage the Kings from running out in transition. While they like the run, the Spurs will be outmanned on the wings and the Kings have more sure-shooters on their lineup that can make shots in transition. They'll need to have a fundamental Popovich-style game to have success against an athletic defense like Sacramento's. If the Spurs can get to the line with Wembanyama and disrupt the Kings' flow on offense, they could have a chance to cover at home.

Final Kings-Spurs Prediction & Pick

Both teams are streaking in the opposite directions, but we should have a fun game on ESPN primetime nonetheless. The Kings have won four-straight and their offense is syncing perfectly with their defense. Expect De'Aaron Fox and Domantis Sabonis to both have solid scoring performances and keep an eye out for Sabonis guarding Wembanyama on the defensive end of the floor.

The Spurs have lost six-straight and their offense looks lost without their leading scorer in Devin Vassell. They're going to be in a big spot on a nationally-televised game and we've seen them rise to the occasion so far this season. However, I believe the Kings will be too much for the Spurs to handle in this game and we'll see Sacramento be the better team defensively. It's hard to back the Spurs during this losing skid, so we'll take the Sacramento Kings to cover with our prediction.

Final Kings-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -8.5 (-110)