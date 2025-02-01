ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again with a betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head to the Western Conference for this matchup of contenders. The Sacramento Kings (24-23) will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-9) as the Thunder lead the season series 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings are currently tenth in the Western Conference, most recently dropping 117-104 against the Philadelphia 76ers. They're 6-4 over their last 10 games and will have one more game after this one to conclude their current six-game road trip. They'll be the road underdogs in during this meeting.

The Oklahoma City Thunder lead the Western Conference by 5.5 games following their most recent 116-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors. They're keeping pace with a 7-3 record over their last 10 games as they look to replicate a 130-109 win over the Sacramento Kings from earlier in the season.

Here are the Kings-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Thunder Odds

Sacramento Kings: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +350

Oklahoma City Thunder: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings have been able to stay consistent following a seven-game win streak that has certainly helped them in the standings. However, the recent trade rumors surrounding De'Aaron Fox have put a cloud of uncertainty over this team and it'll be interesting to see how they manage the situation moving forward. Nevertheless, Domantas Sabonis is having yet another career season and he'll be looking to lead this team for the time being as the trade deadline dust settles.

It seems as though the Kings are content with moving forward alongside Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan as the cornerstones of their franchise. Malik Monk has also been very productive from his starting roll with 18 PPG and 5.8 APG. Keegan Murray will see an advantageous matchup in the Thunder interior and his ability to spread the floor with his shooting is crucial to the Kings' game plan – look for him to have a quick trigger throughout this game as he tries to keep them competitive in this one.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost a shocking game to the Golden State Warriors their last time out. A whopping 52 of their 109 total points came from MVP front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he didn't have much help aside from that. Alex Caruso will also be out ahead of this contest and the Thunder have uncharacteristically lost two of their last three games. Expect Isaiah Hartenstein to have a much more active day in the paint as him and Sabonis engage in a battle of the NBA's top rebounders.

Jalen Williams will also be fired-up following his first All-Star selection as having him back in the lineup has been paramount to their success all season. Look for him to also have an active game in rebounding the basketball as they'll need his help in defending Sabonis. The Thunder have made a name for themselves on defense this season this season and average the most steals per game at 11.2 – the Kings average the sixth-most turnovers per game at 12.7.

Final Kings-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This matchup always makes for a good one and the Kings will be looking to get a bad loss back in the win column in their second time seeing this Thunder squad. The Thunder are coming off one of their worst collective efforts and while both Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams had great games, the rest of the team lacked support resulting in the loss.

The Kings, on the other hand, are dealing with issues of their own as they'll need Domantas Sabonis to exploit his matchup and lead them to a win in this one. The Kings are 11-11 on the road this season and will already be looking forward to coming back home.

For our final betting prediction, we have to roll with the Oklahoma City Thunder to get the win. They're 29-18 ATS this season and doing so as one of the NBA's best teams is never easy. Look for them to bounce back with a resounding win as they can typically handle the Kings at home.

Final Kings-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -10 (-110)