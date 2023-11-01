The Sacramento Kings are on the road as they take on the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Kings-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Kings are 2-1 to begin this season, and their one loss is against the Warriors. De'Aaron Fox was outstanding in that game. He had 39 points, and made five threes. He added four rebounds, and four assists to go along with it. Domantas Sabonis had a double-double in the loss, and Keegan Murray played a decent game, as well. Murray and Fox were a combined 8-20 from deep. The rest of the team was just 4-20.

The Warriors are 3-1 to begin the year. They are on a three-game win streak, as well. In their win against the Kings, the Warriors shot 55.2 percent from the field, and 43.8 percent from deep. Steph Curry was incredible in the win. He shot 7-10 from beyond the arc, and dropped 41 points in the game. Klay Thompson scored 18 points, and Chris Paul put together a double-double with points, and assists.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Warriors Odds

Sacramento Kings: +7.5 (-114)

Golden State Warriors: -7.5 (-106)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Bay Area

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are going to need to lock it down on defense. They allowed the Warriors to shoot over 55 percent from the field, and that makes it very hard to win basketball games. It does not matter who plays or does not play, the Kings need to play better on the defensive end of the court. The Kings will not win this game if Curry drops another 40 points on them. Making the Warriors spread the love on offense will be key for the Kings.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Curry finished last season scoring 50 points against the Kings, and he just dropped 41 on them. Curry has found a way to own the Kings lately, and I do not think that will change in this game. The Warriors do not need to shot 55 percent from the field to cover this spread, but close to 50 percent definitely would not hurt. If Curry can stay hot on offense, the Warriors will be able to cover this spread.

Klay Thompson will be a game-time-decision, but that should not matter. The bigger story in this game is the fact that De'Aaron Fox will not be playing. The Kings not having Fox is a massive hit to the team. He is averaging 31.3 points per game, so that is a big chunk of offense that will be missing. Without Fox on the court, the Warriors have a great chance to cover the spread.

Final Kings-Warriors Prediction & Pick

Fox versus Curry has quickly become one of the most fun matchups to watch. If you ask me, the matchup should always be on national television. However, Fox is not playing in this game, so the Kings really need someone to step-up in his place. Even with Fox out of the lineup, the spread is just 7.5. I am going to take the Warriors to cover the spread. Not having Fox is just to big of hit to the Kings.

Final Kings-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -7.5 (-106), Over 227.5 (-110)