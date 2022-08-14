Kirby Smart is a former American football player and the current head football coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, where he was a defensive back for four years. He was a four-time national champion as a defensive coordinator, but he eventually became the head coach and won multiple SEC Coach of the Year awards and the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship over Alabama. In this article, however, we will be talking about Kirby Smart’s net worth in 2022.

Net Worth $25 million Age 46 Salary $10.25 million (2022 season) Sponsors Ford F150 Profession American Football Coach

Kirby Smart’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $25 million

Kirby Smart’s net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $25 million. This is agreed upon by multiple sources such as Celebrity Net Worth .

Let us now learn more about the early life of the decorated football coach and how his journey took him to become a national champion.

Kirby Paul Smart was born on December 23, 1975, in Montgomery, Alabama, but grew up in Bainbridge, Georgia. He played football for Bainbridge High School and then committed to play for the University of Georgia Bulldogs football team.

At Georgia, he played as a defensive back and was teammates with former NFL players Antonio Cochran, Emarlos Leroy, Brandon Tolbert, and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey. Kirby Smart was a four-year letterman for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kirby Smart finished his career with the Bulldogs with 13 interceptions, good enough for fourth all-time in school history. He also led Georgia with six interceptions in 1997 and five interceptions in 1998. During his senior year, he was named to the All-SEC First Team. On top of that, he was a four-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

In 1999, he graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in finance. Unfortunately, he went undrafted in the 1999 NFL Draft. Smart then signed a contract with the Indianapolis Colts during free agency and spent an entire preseason with the team. However, he was cut before the start of the regular season.

Kirby Smart started his coaching career with his alma mater, the Georgia Bulldogs, where he served as an administrative assistant in 1999. The following year, he moved to Valdosta State as their new defensive backs coach before moving up and becoming the defensive coordinator for the 2001 season.

From 2002 to 2003, he pursued a master’s degree at Florida State University. He also worked as a graduate assistant under Bobby Bowden for the Florida State Seminoles football team. After receiving his master’s degree in 2003, he became the defensive backs coach for LSU under head coach Nick Saban.

In the 2005 season, he rejoined the Georgia Bulldogs football program as their running backs coach. The following year, he worked under Nick Saban again. This time, with the Miami Dolphins as their safeties coach — Kirby Smart’s only stint in the NFL as of this writing.

When Nick Saban coached the University of Alabama in 2007, he hired Kirby Smart to be his assistant coach. He was also promoted to defensive coordinator. On December 8, 2009, Kirby Smart was awarded the Broyles Award as the nation’s best assistant coach — making him the first Alabama coach to win the award.

In 2010, his alma mater offered him a lucrative contract to go back home. Instead, Smart chose to remain with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The following year, his defensive tactics helped Alabama win the 2012 BCS National Championship Game. On November 20, 2012, he was recognized as the 2012 AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

Due to his excellent work as the defensive coordinator, he received a $200,000 salary increase on April 16, 2013 — making him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football.

After eight years with the University of Alabama, Kirby Smart finally came home and became the Georgia head coach on December 6, 2015. In the 2016 season, his first year as head coach, the Bulldogs finished with a record of 8-5.

For the 2017 season, Kirby Smart led the Bulldogs to their first 9-0 start since 1982. They continued to dominate and helped Georgia win their first SEC title since 2005. On top of that, they qualified for the National Championship Game but fell to Smart’s old team, the University of Alabama. He was awarded SEC Coach of the Year in 2017.

The following season, Georgia finished the regular season with an 11-1 record and earned a spot in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama. Unfortunately, they lost 35-28 and then lost in the Sugar Bowl. In 2019, they had the same regular-season record as the previous year, but lost the SEC Championship Game once again — this time, against LSU. The Bulldogs won the Sugar Bowl this time around, though.

In 2020, Georgia finished with a 7-2 record as the regular season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bulldogs settled for second place in the SEC East for the regular season. They also beat the Cincinnati Bearcats by a score of 24-21 in the Peach Bowl.

The 2021 season was a big one for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football team. They went undefeated in the regular season, finishing with a 12-0 record. Unfortunately, they lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. However, they beat the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

For the National Championship Game, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs met Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide once again, This time around, Smart got the better of his former superior as Georgia beat Alabama by a score of 33-18 to secure their first national championship since 1980.

After an impressive 2021 season, Georgia gave Kirby Smart a contract extension for 10 years and a whopping $112.5 million — making him the highest-paid college football coach. He joins Alabama’s Nick Saban and USC’s Lincoln Riley as the only head coaches to make at least $10 million per season.

The lucrative contract comes as no surprise as he has quickly become one of the best college coaches today. Kirby Smart’s 66 wins are already ranked fourth in Georgia’s history for total wins by a head coach . He also has a winning percentage of .815, the best by a Bulldogs head coach.

All that is left is to win multiple championships in the duration of his extension, especially now that they are coming off a very successful 2021 season.

As for his net worth, it is only a matter of time before we see his net worth skyrocket because of his massive contract. Making more than $10 million a year will definitely give a boost to your overall earnings.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about Kirby Smart’s net worth in 2022?