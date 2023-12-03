The band KISS had their final concert and is retiring from live performances, but will live on as digital avatars.

The band KISS had their final concert in New York City on Saturday night.

However, this isn't the end of the iconic band. Their future will continue as digital avatars, according to USA Today.

Kiss's digital avatar future

After KISS finished their 2-hour and 15-minute set with Rock and Roll All Nite, one of their classic hit songs, a message that said, “A new KISS era starts now” was broadcast on the video screens.

The video featured the song God Gave Rock and Roll To You, and a digital version of the band was introduced.

A social post introducing the new area was also posted on their official Instagram.

The reason for the avatars is due to retiring from performing live, and, in their words, “We can be forever young and forever iconic,” Fortune noted.

Helping with the avatars is George Lucas' Industrial Light & Magic. They created the avatars in partnership with Pophouse Entertainment Group, which Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA co-founded.

Recently, the two companies produced the “ABBA Voyage” show, where digital avatars performed and fans could attend a full concert.

“What we've accomplished has been amazing, but it's not enough. The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are,” Paul Stanley, KISS's frontman, said in an interview. “It's exciting for us to go the next step and see KISS immortalized.”

Gene Simmons, the bassist, added, “We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we've never dreamed of before.” He also said, “The technology is going to make Paul jump higher than he's ever done before.”

So, fear not, KISS fans. If you missed them live, their avatars may be going on tour soon.