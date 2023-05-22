Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Finally, the hit Vtuber rhythm game is coming to other platforms. Here are the details for Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat Release Date: May 25, 2023

The game comes out on May 25, 2023. This is for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam versions of the game. The PlayStation 5 and Oculus Quest versions of the game are already available.

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat Gameplay

This game is a rhythm game. Much like other rhythm games, players have to hit notes to the beat of whatever song is playing in the background. When hitting the notes, the player will accumulate a combo. The higher the combo, the higher the player’s score is. Not only that but if the player hits all the notes, then they will also get a Full Combo. They will be able to reach the highest possible score if they can hit a Full Combo, while also making sure all the notes are hit perfectly.

Players can play this game in either VR or Non-VR mode. When playing in VR mode, players will have lightsticks in their hands that they will use to hit the notes coming towards them. It’s similar to Beat Saber but is slightly more lenient when it comes to how the player hits the approaching notes. In Non-VR mode, players instead have to press the corresponding buttons to the notes. This is just like most rhythm games available in the market right now. The new Non-VR mode allows players who don’t own a VR headset to play the game as well.

Additionally, players can also use the game’s View Mode, which lets them go around the game’s stage and hang out with Kizuna AI.

Players at the moment have 15 popular Kizuna Ai songs to choose from. This includes her hit song Hello, Morning, which currently has 2.2 Million views. Additional songs, outfits, and content will arrive in future post-launch DLCs.

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat Story

The game doesn’t really have a dedicated story, as it is primarily a rhythm game.

