The 1 key move Knicks must still make in 2022 NBA offseason

The New York Knicks need to get Donovan Mitchell to the Big Apple during the 2022 NBA offseason.

The 2022 NBA offseason has not been bad for the New York Knicks. It has not exactly been great, either, but at least it has not been a disaster.

They acquired Jalen Brunson on a four-year, $104 million deal and kept Mitchell Robinson on a four-year, $60 million deal. The Knicks also signed highly coveted backup center Isaiah Hartenstein on top of recouping some salary space.

All of these actions are good. The Brunson deal almost definitely won’t be an albatross that prevents future transactions, even if the Knicks somewhat overpaid to get him. The Robinson contract, meanwhile, appears to be priced about right, and the front office’s machinations to capture a couple of future first-round picks on draft night were commendable.

Although Knicks supporters may have really wanted a major splash, such a move was just not possible.

Well, at least maybe until the Utah Jazz put All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell on the trading block.

Now, the Knicks are among the likely landing spots for Mitchell, who was actually born and raised in New York. A homecoming would be amazing for all parties concerned. Mitchell would also be a terrific backcourt partner for whoever is left after a possible trade is completed. That could be either Brunson or R.J. Barrett — most certainly not both.

The Wizards, Raptors, Hornets, Kings, Heat and Hawks along with the Knicks have expressed interest in Donovan Mitchell, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/pF7eQgUkMB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 25, 2022

At worst, nothing comes of all the sound and fury revolving around Donovan Mitchell. In which case, the Knicks will still be okay next season.

At best, however, the Knicks will get the bona fide star they have always wanted, and the upside for next season gets significantly raised.

*Watch NBA Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Key Move Knicks Still Must Make In 2022 NBA Offseason

Get Donovan Mitchell

The elements are in place for New York to bring Utah’s All-Star guard home. Still, the Knicks should be wary of going all in. Despite Mitchell’s talent, there are still concerns, and there’s always the question of whether he’s worth what the Jazz are asking.

Here’s the good. Only 12 players over the previous two years have averaged at least 25 points and five assists per game. This makes Mitchell a legitimate offensive monster. Due in large part to Mitchell’s performance as one of the league’s most flexible shot creators and most effective three-level scorers, the Jazz finished in the top 10 in offensive efficiency in each of the previous three seasons. In fact, they finished first place last season. Players like James Harden, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Damian Lillard, and Ja Morant are examples of Mitchell’s peers. They are all superb scorers and point-of-attack players who can serve as catalysts of a high-octane offense.

The 6’1 Mitchell has also shown progress as a facilitator over the years, albeit he is more of a combination guard than a genuine playmaker. In the past three postseasons, he has upped his playmaking. In fact, Mitchell has increased his assist rate while turning the ball over less frequently than in the regular season. Like true stars, Mitchell has actually leveled up his offense come the playoffs, where he’s put up some absolutely monstrous performances.

1 YEAR AGO TODAY 🔥

One of the greatest playoff duels ever ended. Jamal Murray

GM4: 50 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST

GM5: 42 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST

GM6: 50 PTS, 9 3PT Donovan Mitchell

GM1: 57 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST

GM4: 51 PTS, 7 AST

GM6: 44 PTS, 9 3PTpic.twitter.com/wvPkmOTsCS — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 1, 2021

The erstwhile Utah Jazz leading scorer is one of the most important weapons in the game. That is because of his capacity to carry a heavy offensive burden. As a matter of fact, only Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded greater usage rates in the 2021-2022 season.

Maybe Mitchell’s only real weakness or area of improvement is on the defensive end. There are just no metrics to prove that he is a highly effective defender. If the Knicks do get him, they’ll have to concede that they will have to outshoot the other team to get Ws.

Having said that, the Knicks do want Mitchell. New York knows he’s worth a ton, but they also have the assets to match his value. They just have to be careful not to deplete too much of their depth for what they may perceive as magic beans.

“New York is motivated,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “They’re motivated to get Donovan Mitchell. But I think they’re also motivated to not just give up everything to get him.”

What all these mean is that any team getting Mitchell — including the Knicks — needs to maintain a complementary supporting cast, especially on the defensive side of the floor.