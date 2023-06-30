An organization has to have purpose in what they do. Decisions cannot be made on a whim without considering how they affect the big picture of the team. Prudence and patience can be valuable tools that build long-term success and clinch executive of the year awards. But sometimes it is important just to do something. The New York Knicks should have been a little bold at the 2023 NBA Draft.

For years, the event was a top priority for Knickerbocker fans, with their fate consistently being intertwined with bouncing ping pong balls. The results were mixed, however, as several stars slipped through or were overlooked by the franchise's ill-equipped decision-makers. Even with all the pain associated with this night, New Yorkers still expect their team to get in on the action. That did not happen, though, as missed opportunity was again the theme for the Knicks at the draft.

Criticizing them after their best season in a decade may seem overly harsh, but that is exactly when management should be aggressive. Although free agency will present more chances to bolster the roster, there were multiple promising prospects at the end of the first round and second round who were worth taking. History is unlikely to remember the day the Knicks didn't select anyone, but that does not mean they won't still suffer the consequences going forward.

Knicks' biggest 2023 NBA Draft mistake was not trading up for a pick

I understand that others have a completely different viewpoint on this matter and think New York was wise for standing pat. Honestly, it is a reasonable position to hold. This team just enjoyed a breakout season with so much to savor. Jalen Brunson ascended into stardom, Immanuel Quickley contended for Sixth Man of the Year and Josh Hart was a deadline steal. All of that added up to a surprisingly straightforward dispatching of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs. There is clear room for improvement, though.

The Knicks shortcomings against the Miami Heat showed how far they still have to go until they are true contenders in the East. Finding a missing piece later in the NBA Draft is a long shot, but hidden gems still exist. The reigning Finals MVP was selected in the second round. Yes, that is the exception not the rule, but a potential sniper or big man scorer was just begging to be scooped up by Leon Rose and company.

Those are pressing needs that a team with championship aspirations should have. The Knicks possessed the assets- an array of future picks- to trade into the draft and attempt to fill those holes. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis averaged more than 20 points per game his senior season and could have brought a nice change of pace in the interior. Xavier guard Colby Jones could do a bit of everything, via Kings Film Room, and shot nearly 38 percent from the college 3-point line. Isaiah Wong was one of the top shooters in the ACC last year with Miami. All of these prospects were selected in the second round, with Jackson-Davis coming off the board right before the end.

Colby Jones taking over during the final 6 minutes against DePaul in the Big East tourney. Two-way impact player who just makes all the right plays. Man I'm excited. pic.twitter.com/zHnjc2OYFc — Kings Film Room (@SacFilmRoom) June 23, 2023

Simply put, moving up to snag any of them would have cost minimal sacrifice. Admittedly, I am higher on the 2023 NBA Draft class than most, seeing many future viable role players in this talent pool. Acquiring a late-first like Julian Strawther or Dariq Whitehead was also realistic, but the front office can get a pass for not making that sort of leap. Not doing anything, however, is a mistake.

Minutes are already tough to come by under head coach Tom Thibodeau. Many fans will argue it is pointless to trade up for a back-of-the-bench player. Potential value reveals itself eventually, though. Why not add some more? Granted, New York picked up a couple of hopefuls after the draft, including Obi Toppin's younger brother Jacob. The Knicks still might have their diamond in the rough, but they are embarking on a less favorable path.

The franchise is now forced to round out a contending roster in free agency or via trade. Their flexibility and options are limited. Enjoying another 47-win season and postseason trip would certainly not be a failure, as consecutive winning seasons has been out of reach since 2012-13.

But it wouldn't be a success either. One can only hope that stagnancy in the 2023 NBA Draft does not produce stagnancy in the standings next season.