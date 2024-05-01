New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson took a hard shot in the face on a closeout by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid late in the overtime period of the Knicks' Game 5 loss at home. This play caused an uproar from Knicks fans, who have already given Joel Embiid a hostile environment throughout the series.

With 1:22 remaining in the extension, Brunson drove hard to the basket with Sixers center Joel Embiid providing help defense in the paint. But Embiid's swipe raked across the forehead and face of Brunson and left the Knicks guard crumpled to the ground and writhing in pain.

‘Embiid literally slapped the sh** out of him': Fans take to social media to decry Joel Embiid's hard foul

Joel Embiid later took a beating on social media for his hit that knocked down Brunson on the drive to the basket.

“Embiid literally slapped the sh** out of him,” one fan said on social media network X, formerly known as Twitter. “You could see Embiid’s handprint on his face and forehead while he was shooting the free throws,” another said, describing the severity of the foul.

However, others took Embiid's side, saying Brunson initiated contact on the play. “Brunson goes straight onto Embiid chest then wonders why he gets hit in the head. His head is literally at Embiid’s waist,” a fan wrote. “Looked clean to me. Earn those millions like a man,” said another, who saw that Embiid didn't do anything wrong in the play.

Another observer said, in a tongue-in-cheek remarked that may have been Embiid's point of view: “‘I was protecting myself,' Embiid, probably”

Meanwhile, another user noted that Brunson's reaction to the hit was a little too excessive. “My god NBA players are dramatic, [I've] been in fist fights growing up and hit in the face and never fell to the ground like these guys do!” said the fan, with another seemingly “awarding” an Oscar statuette to Brunson for his acting job to sell the call.

Jalen Brunson's efforts not enough to send 76ers home

Jalen Brunson finished with 40 points on 15-for-32 shooting from the field, on top of four rebounds, six assists, and three steals. He had a chance to send the Sixers packing in regulation after a Tyrese Maxey miracle heave from near half court, but his floater from the left wing with one second left was swatted away by Nicolas Batum.

Brunson would only make one of two free throws, then knock down a three-pointer in the ensuing play to tie the game for the last time at 106-all. After which, he would turn the ball over and miss a driving layup in the next two plays.

Sixers guards Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey made crucial free throws down the stretch to stave off the Knicks, which lost 112-106 at home and will have another crack at eliminating the Sixers on their home floor in Game 6.