The New York Knicks picked up a win over the Philadelphia 76ers by the score of 108-97 on Sunday, and Knicks fans had some fun with a Super Bowl-related chant in the waning minutes while Tyrese Maxey was shooting free throws.

MSG with "Eagles suck" chants after some pro-Philly chants earlier in the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/LjfKQaW2Ng — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 6, 2023

Of course the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl next Sunday, and it would be a fair to assume that many of these Knicks fans are also New York Giants fans. The Giants had their season end with a 38-7 loss to the Eagles in the divisional round, so many of those fans might have seen this as a chance to get a jab back at Philadelphia.

Even if some of those fans were New York Jets fans instead of Giants fans, almost every New York fan holds some disdain for Philadelphia in some way. The Knicks have a long-standing rivalry with the 76ers, even if neither team views the other as its biggest rival. If you are a Mets fan, the Phillies are one of their bitter rivals. Lastly, The New York Rangers, New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils are all in the same division as the Philadelphia Flyers.

While many might think of Boston as New York’s main rival city, if it was not already clear, Philadelphia is right up there when it comes to New York’s rival cities. While the Knicks are looking up at the 76ers in the standings, and the Giants were dominated in their season-ending loss to the Eagles, New York fans at least got this one chance to get a jab in.