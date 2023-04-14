Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The NBA Playoffs are here, and one of the most highly-anticipated series is the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers facing off. The drama surrounding Donovan Mitchell and a potential Knicks trade last summer was fun, but he ended up being traded to the Cavs.

With the series kicking off on Saturday in Cleveland, Knicks reserve Josh Hart just ignited some Twitter beef with Donovan Mitchell.

Josh Hart's comment on Donovan Mitchell's latest IG post 💀 Knicks-Cavs Game 1 is Saturday at 6PM ET 🍿@joshhart | @spidadmitchell pic.twitter.com/vZ1cEtuOHe — Bally Sports (@BallySports) April 14, 2023

The Knicks-Cavs series already has a ton of storylines, and Hart might have added another with this comment. He was traded by the Portland Trail Blazers at the NBA Trade Deadline and has played 30 minutes per game with 10.2 PPG in 25 contests for the Knicks, so the trade has worked wonders for them.

However, it is worth mentioning that Hart and Mitchell have a close bond that goes way back, so this is likely some friendly beef between the two.

Josh Hart was on FaceTime with Donovan Mitchell earlier because they have the same barber and Hart wanted to make sure the barber was available for him this week. But the two friends probably won’t socialize during the NYK-CLE series: pic.twitter.com/j9cEumJewN — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 12, 2023

These two teams last played on March 30, and the Knicks won by 14 points as Hart scored 11 points and Mitchell exploded with 42 points.

The Knicks have gone 3-1 against the Cavs this season, although Cleveland finished the regular season as the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference.

This series is arguably a toss-up, with both teams playing well. Jalen Brunson has been a massive addition to the Knicks, and now Josh Hart has become a key rotational piece. The Cavs’ acquisition of Donovan Mitchell paid off, and Evan Mobley has emerged as one of the best young centers in the league.

It will be interesting to see how Hart and Mithell act toward each other on the court with the season on the line.