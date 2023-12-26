The Knicks star is once again playing at an All-Star level this season.

Julius Randle has completely shed the ghost of his horrendous start to the 2023-24 NBA season and is once again playing at an All-NBA level for the New York Knicks. Knicks fans certainly love that Randle has completely flipped his season around and is once again playing the brand of basketball that has made him a two-time All-Star.

The lefty recently sat down with Shams Charania of The Athletic and revealed when he first realized he'd eventually get to this All-Star level of play.

“My fourth year with the Lakers,” Randle said. “That's when I kind of realized I could be an All-Star. I could play with those guys and play on that type of level consistently every night. It happened midway through the year… “I was playing extremely well. It wasn't like good game here, bad game here… I was consistent with playing pretty well and I kinda had a formula and for me, it just all boiled down to everyday, focusing on the process, just continuing to get better… continuing to put the hours into the gym. And I really just got locked into that process.”

Randle came off the bench through the first 33 games of the 2017-18 season. But as he noted, his strong play eventually forced the hand of then-Lakers coach Luke Walton to put him in the starting five. The 6-foot-10 forward started in the Lakers' last 49 games of the campaign and averaged 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 56.0 percent from the field.

Fast-forward to today, Randle has become one of the Knicks' franchise players.

As mentioned, he went through a historically bad stretch through the first six games of the season, but has turned it around since. In December, the 29-year-old is averaging 26.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 55.4 percent field goal shooting.