The New York Knicks are on the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night! Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Knicks are 22-15 this season, and they have won their last five game. This five-game win streak has catapulted them into the fourth-place spot in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks have been very good since their trade for O.G Anunoby. In fact, they have won every game he has played with the team. He is not the flashiest player, but he clearly makes an impact on the court, and it shows. New York will come into this game healthy, and with fresh legs having a day of rest.

The Mavericks have won three of their last five games, but they just lost to the Memphis Grizzlies. The reason that loss is not a good one is because Ja Morant is not playing the rest of the season. At 22-16, the Mavericks sit seventh in the Western Conference. The Western Conference is up in the air, so as the season gets to the midway point, it is anybody's conference to win. Dallas, of course, has Luka Doncic to lead the team. However, Kyrie Irving is a solid complimentary player to Luka. Even more, Tim Hardaway Jr is mainly a bench player, but he is the third-leading scorer on the Mavericks.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Mavericks Odds

New York Knicks: -4 (-108)

Moneyline: -174

Dallas Mavericks: +4 (-112)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How to Watch Knicks vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: MSG Network, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks have been playing some great basketball lately. Their five-game win streak has been impressive, but it is mainly because of their defensive play. The Knicks are the 11th-best defensive team in the NBA when it comes to scoring, so they do well. In their last five games, the Knicks have allowed less than 100 points per game. In two of the games, the Knicks allowed less than 95 points. New York will be in good shape if they can continue to play well on defense.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

It is worth saying every time that Luka Doncic is a good enough reason to trust the Mavericks. He is the second-leading scorer in the NBA at 33.6 points per game. He is also top-5 in assists, threes made per game, and he averages 8.1 rebounds per game. Doncic alone can lead the Mavericks to a home win in this game, and help them cover the spread.

Dallas needs to play good defense in this game. The Knicks score 115.7 points per game, so the Mavericks have a semi-tough challenge. With that, the Mavericks are in good shape, though. When Dallas allows 115 points or less this season, they have a record of 12-3. If the Mavericks can hold the Knicks to their season average, they will cover this spread.

Final Knicks-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game. It will come down to if the Mavericks offense can get through the Knicks defense. New York just needs to make sure Luka Doncic is somewhat contained. With the Knicks playing so well lately, I am going to take them to cover this spread.

Final Knicks-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: -4 (-108), Under 233.5 (-110)