Published November 12, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.

Quickley has emerged as a talented young guard for the Knicks who has a lot of potential on both offense and defense. But New York has several solid backcourt players, and so far, Quickley has gotten lost in the mix this season. While the Knicks likely aren’t in any rush to trade Quickley, they could pick up a decent return for him if they wanted to move him.

“Several teams have talked to the Knicks about a potential trade of Quickley. It’s logical to assume that the Knicks would be hesitant to move Quickley, a strong combo guard drafted by the club in 2020. But teams look at the Knicks roster and see a surplus of young players/potential rotation players. There aren’t enough minutes for everyone. So some teams feel that the Knicks will consider trading off at least one of the young players on their roster as the deadline approaches.” – Ian Begley, SNY

It makes sense that teams would be calling the Knicks to see who’s available, as they have a lot of talented players on their roster. But that has left some players like Quickley without as big of a role as they deserve.

Quickley hasn’t had a great start to the season, and if that continues, there’s a decent chance he could get moved. If that ends up happening, the Knicks could realistically fetch a decent return for the talented young guard, so it may be worth keeping an eye on Quickley’s name popping up in trade rumors over the next few weeks.