Ben Stiller reacted to a viral post from Josh Hart on the selections for the 2025 NBA All-Star game starters. While Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were prime contenders to be part of this starting five, there was still a lot of uncertainty heading into Thursday that both would make it. Fortunately, they did as the first Knicks duo to start in this game since Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe in 1975.

After this update, the famous actor and filmmaker, who is a huge Knicks fan, responded to Hart's statement on Twitter in support of his teammates starting before the results were revealed.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns got their well-deserved respect on Thursday night

Towns and Brunson's selections were well-earned, as both are having terrific seasons. The Knicks' center, who was traded to the franchise this offseason, has been phenomenal so far. Towns is averaging 25.1 points and 13.9 rebounds per game on career-highs in efficiency. That rebounding total is second in the entire league. KAT is additionally sixth in the NBA in player efficiency rating and, overall, a legit MVP candidate.

Brunson's scoring has dipped, but his assists have gone up. The Knicks' captain still remains one of the best point guards in the NBA, leading the team in points per game at 26.0, while shooting an efficient 48.6% from the field. The Knicks are currently the No. 3 seed in the East, at 29-16.

While Brunson and Towns have been terrific on offense, the two and the rest of the team still need to improve on defense. The Knicks rank 15th in the league in defensive rating. This side of the floor has been especially problematic for New York against above .500 teams, especially those with elite guards.

This Knicks' team might not be a finished product in 2025. As the deadline looms, several trade rumors surround the franchise. In addition, starting center Mitchell Robinson, who will be a key weapon against top Eastern Conference contenders, is expected to return soon from his ankle injury. But that fact doesn't negate the improvements this squad needs to make to be a genuine title contender.

New York currently has the second-hardest strength of schedule remaining in the NBA. Brunson and Towns will be critical toward navigating this difficult road ahead. Overall, these two, especially Brunson, have revitalized this franchise and brought expectations to an all-time high. It's time for this team to meet them.