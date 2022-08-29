Carmelo Anthony makes surprise appearance in New York with Bad Bunny amid Knicks rumors

After failing to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers — at least not yet — Carmelo Anthony is now being linked to a potential reunion with one of his former teams, the New York Knicks. Melo added more fuel to that flame after he made a surprise appearance in New York with hip-hop superstar Bad Bunny.

Melo was a surprise guest as he presented the rapper with the VMA award at Yankee Stadium. Unsurprisingly, the crowd went wild when Anthony revealed himself on stage (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Carmelo Anthony surprised Bad Bunny with the Artist of the Year VMA at Yankee Stadium 🔥pic.twitter.com/VU6qpJD4FA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 29, 2022

Carmelo Anthony is well-loved in the city. He played seven years with the Knicks, and more than a few folks would say that he had the best years of his career in New York. In seven seasons as a Knick, Melo terrorized the NBA with averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals, while also connecting on 1.8 triples per game.

Anthony got traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017, and he ended up playing for four different teams in the span of five years. Last season, the 10-time All-Star repped the Purple and Gold of the Lakers, but it seems that his tenure in Hollywood will come to an end after just one year.

It is worth noting that Melo has also been linked to another one of his former teams in the Denver Nuggets. It sounds like Anthony still remains to be a wanted man despite his advanced age. It should only be a matter of time before he signs with a new team.