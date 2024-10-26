The New York Knicks bounced back in a major way on Friday night; after suffering through a blowout defeat at the hands of the reigning champion Boston Celtics on opening night, they did some demolishing of their own, as they handled the Indiana Pacers with ease with a 123-98 victory. This version of the Knicks is certainly closer to how many envisioned they would perform following their blockbuster trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Prior to the start of the season, the Knicks were being hyped up as one of the league's premier contenders. Now, they did get knocked down a peg following their opening-night loss, but still, some fans were all-in on this iteration of the team, with some even calling their starting five the “best” the franchise has fielded.

However, this assertion was very much laughable to Walt “Clyde” Frazier — the best player on the last Knicks team to win a championship.

“Bulls**t. There's the best starting five,” Frazier said with a huge smile on his face while flaunting the championship ring on his finger in an appearance on FanDuel's Run It Back show.

2024 Knicks have a long way to go before becoming the “best”

Now, it's not quite clear who has been making these assertions that this current Knicks starting five is the most talented in franchise history. Regardless, their claims are unfounded. This new-look Knicks team has a grand total of two official games with one another, and it will take a lot for them to displace the 1973 team that won the championship for the distinction of being the best.

For now, earning the distinction of being the best starting five in Knicks history would mean that they would snap the franchise's title drought that has spanned over 50 years. Alas, it will be a process for the Knicks to get over the hump, especially when they have had to integrate so many new pieces all the while weathering their depth issues.

At this point, the best starting five in Knicks history remains the quintet of Clyde Frazier, Earl Monroe, Willis Reed, Bill Bradley, and Dave DeBusschere. Those five embody what it means to be successful in the Mecca of Basketball, and until further notice, they stand tall among the many great starting fives the Knicks have fielded throughout the course of their illustrious history.