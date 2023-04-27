A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

New York Knicks fans are having all sorts of fun at the expense of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers following their team’s first-round win over the Cavs. Mitchell has a large target on his back for Knicks fans, thanks to his forgettable overall performance in the series. It’s not helping Mitchell’s reputation that Jalen Brunson completely outplayed and beat him for the second year in a row.

It can be remembered the Jalen Brunson, then with the Dallas Mavericks, helped Dallas eliminate Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in the first round of last year’s playoffs.

“Jalen Brunson has personally done a remarkable amount of damage to Donovan Mitchell’s reputation as a playoff riser,” tweeted @sreekyshooter.

“Imagine you’re Donovan Mitchell and you get traded to the East for a new start, get a Top 4 seed, another All-Star guard with you, DPOY candidate too, and you get outplayed and put out in the 1st Round again by Jalen Brunson,” said Nick Angstadt.

From @Kazeem: “Don’t let this gentleman’s sweep distract you from the fact that Jalen Brunson THOROUGHLY outplayed Donovan Mitchell for five games. That’s the story.”

In his last game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Donovan Mitchell shot just 11-for-26 from the field for 28 points in 44 minutes in Game 5. Jalen Brunson, on the other hand, had 23 points on 8-for-22 shooting, which wasn’t very efficient, but he was a plus-11 while Mitchell was a minus-8. Through five games in the series, Mitchell averaged 23.2 points on 43.3 field goal percentage.

More Donovan Mitchell clowning here from Twitter:

Jalen Brunson cooking Donovan Mitchell in back to back years gotta be embarrassing as hell pic.twitter.com/I00SKXHkWq — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) April 23, 2023

Jalen Brunson > Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/yCXjOZvgQD — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) April 27, 2023

Donovan Mitchell when he faces Jalen Brunson in the postseason 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Wtfps8YDJW — MOC dudejay🏜️ (@moc_dudejay) April 27, 2023

With the Knicks leaving Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs behind, they are now left to wait for which between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks would they be facing in the second round of the playoffs.