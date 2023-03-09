Donovan Mitchell and Josh Hart roast each other on social media in every opportunity they get. That’s just how their relationship is built. And sure enough, we’ll never get tired of their playful banters.

On Wednesday, Mitchell was back at it again in trolling Hart, whom the Cleveland Cavaliers guard called out for asking too much on Twitter. The New York Knicks swingman was looking for recommendations for a “good golf simulator” that he can install in his house, and obviously instead of helping his fellow NBA player, the Cavs star mocked Hart and told him that’s the reason why there’s Google.

Instead of tweeting all these damn questions why don’t you google it 😒😒😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/wfH5XXKfAy — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 9, 2023

Savage!

And hey, Donovan Mitchell makes a great point. Perhaps almost everyone has that one friend who keeps asking and asking while they can look for the answers themselves with the widely available information online. A quick search of “top golf simulators” should definitely do the trick for Hart.

In Hart’s defense, though, maybe he just wants to engage with fans or hear direct reviews from his followers. It’s definitely a good way to start a conversation and connect with his fans, especially since he just moved to New York after being traded at the February deadline.

But then again, Mitchell loves mocking Hart, and the Knicks swingman probably saw it coming.

Now, we’re just looking forward to Hart’s rebuttal when he gets the chance. Mitchell better be careful on what he tweets or puts on social media or his remarks during interviews.