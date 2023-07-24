Drafted 26th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019, Dylan Windler has had a very rough start to his professional career. due to injuries. Playing in only 84 regular season games with Cleveland since being drafted, Windler will now look to continue playing in the NBA with the New York Knicks.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Windler and the Knicks have come to an agreement on a two-way contract for the 2023-24 season. It is worth noting that since he has technically been in the league for four seasons, Windler would have been ineligible for a two-way contract under the league's old CBA rules, but the new agreement has created an exception for players who missed an entire year due to injury like he did.

Already having Trevor Keels, Jaylen Martin and Nathan Knight on two-way contracts for the upcoming season, the Knicks will now have to waive or convert someone's current deal in order to make room for Windler.

During the 2020-21 season, the first time he stepped foot on the floor due to injury, Windler showed flashes of his potential out on the wing as a perimeter shooter. In 31 games that year, he averaged 5.2 points per game off the bench while shooting 33.8 percent from three-point range.

A standout at Belmont, Windler shot 42.9 percent from three-point range during his senior year during the 2018-19 season. He helped lift Belmont to a win in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Coming off a season in which they went 47-35, the Knicks not only won at leats 47 games for the first time since 2013, but they also won their first playoff series since 2013. Led by Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, New York has suddenly turned themselves into a threat in the Eastern Conference and they will be looking to build off of last season's success heading into the 2023-24 season.

While he does not figure to hold that big of a role on the team's bench, Windler has always been known to be a three-point shooting threat. If he can stay healthy and can live up to some of the potential people saw in him as a prospect coming out of college, he could eventually be a player on the end of the bench to keep an eye on.