Knicks make another move.

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride is going to be in Gotham for years to come. McBride reportedly has agreed to a three-year extension deal worth $13 million with New York, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“New York Knicks guard Miles McBride has agreed on a three-year, $13 million contract extension, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of Priority Sports told ESPN on Saturday.”

The transaction with McBride came on the heels of a blockbuster trade between the Knicks and their Atlantic Division rivals Toronto Raptors that saw New York acquiring Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn while sending R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick to the Canada-based franchise.

Knicks extend Miles McBride

McBride, who scored five points with an assist while shooting 2-for-3 from the field in 18 minutes of action off the bench during a 140-126 Saturday loss on the road to Tyrese Haliburton and the New York Knicks, hasn't been a game-changer in the 2023-24 NBA season for New York but the team is hoping that he will soon be one. His playing time against the Pacers can be viewed as an indication of an expanded role for the former West Virginia Mountaineers star. Prior to the Indiana game, McBride had never spent more than 14 minutes on the floor in a game this season.

McBride entered the NBA in 2021 when he was taken in the second round (36th overall) by the Oklahoma City Thunder in that year's NBA Draft. The Thunder then traded him to the Knicks with Rokas Jokubaitis for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.