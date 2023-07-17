Development is a key part of the growth of most professional athletes. The timetable of progress is not linear as some could be derailed because of injuries or because getting used to the league can take some time. Often teams make a risk to continue investing in the development of their players for years and see them pay off. This is what the New York Knicks hope to accomplish as the Jalen Brunson-led squad made a final say on Jericho Sims' future.

Jericho Sims is not getting waived ahead of the signing deadline, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

The Knicks player will have a huge part of his 2023-24 NBA salary guaranteed. It amounts to $1.2 million out of his probable $1.9 million contract. This may be a sign that he gets a bigger role in New York's rotation.

Over the last season, Sims only saw the court 52 times but started 16 times. His minutes may have limited his production. He only got an average of 15.6 minutes per game. However, Jericho still produced serviceable numbers despite this.

He averaged 3.4 points per game on an impressive 77.6% field goal percentage. His rebounding numbers also show a lot of potential. Sims crashed the boards effectively which rewarded him with 4.7 rebounds per game. There is a lot of untapped potential within this young player.

Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are surely going to need a lot of help to make another deep playoff push. Jericho Sims will be one of those guys to give them a boost.