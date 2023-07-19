The New York Knicks have made an intriguing move for the fringes of their roster on Wednesday, signing center Nathan Knight to a two-way contract, per SportsNet New York insider Ian Begley.

Sources confirm Nathan Knight will sign a two-way deal with the Knicks. It will be a one-year pact, per sources. Teams can have three two-way players on the roster this season. Jaylen Martin is also on a 2-way with NYK. @AnilGognaNBA was first on the Knight deal. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 19, 2023

The 25-year-old Knight entered the NBA in 2020, going undrafted despite a standout collegiate career that saw him play four seasons for the William & Mary Tribe. Knight made an immediate impact for William & Mary, earning CAA All-Freshman Team honors as a freshman, and then he consistently improved.

In his senior year, Knight averaged 20.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game on his way to being named the CAA Player of the Year, becoming the first player in William & Mary's history to win the award. Knight also received numerous other accolades, including CAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Although Knight went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, he signed a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks, allowing him to split his playing time between the Hawks and their NBA G League affiliate (the College Park Skyhawks). However, Knight would only suit of for the parent team as a rookie (for 33 games), with his impressive showing being a near double-double performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers in March.

Joining the Minnesota Timberwolves on a two-way contract soon after, Knight was still playing limits although he continued to flash the ability to be an impactful rotation player.

Knight signing his third consecutive two-way contract since entering the league represents his ability to stick around the NBA.

Nonetheless, it wouldn't be surprising if the New York native was seriously hoping to parlay the deal into a standard contract with the Knicks. Considering New York's center depth, that might be a realistic possibility.