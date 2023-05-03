The New York Knicks managed to pull out a much-needed win in Game 2 on Tuesday night and evened up their best-of-seven semifinal series against the Miami Heat at one game apiece. The contest not only marked the team’s first victory of round two, but it also served as a return to action for power forward Julius Randle.

After having missed Game 1 with a reaggravated left ankle sprain, the big man made his way back to the hardwood for Tuesday’s affair and produced as the star presence he’s established himself as throughout his tenure with New York.

Following the win, Immanuel Quickley was asked during a post-game interview how “big” getting Julius Randle back in the lineup was for the Knicks. In response, the guard praised his star teammate by noting the overall impact his on-court attributes have on the club.

“It was big. He’s our leader. [He can] score the ball, defend — he does everything pretty much for us. We needed him in a big way and he delivered for us,” Immanuel Quickley on Julius Randle’s Game 2 return.

Though Julius Randle hadn’t seen on-court action since the first half of their Game 5 closeout win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in round one, during Tuesday’s Game 2 he produced as if he hadn’t missed any action.

Logging 37 minutes of action the 28-year-old posted a stellar stat line of 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists while shooting 44.4% from the field.

Heading down to South Beach for Games 3 and 4, the Knicks will need more of this level of production from their star centerpiece in order to better their odds of stealing a game on the road and, in turn, taking back homecourt advantage.